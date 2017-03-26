How to Use Color Correcting Concealer the Right Way

The concealer is so important to use in your makeup routine; if you know how to use it the right way before foundation, it can make your makeup look so perfect and you skin look so flawless.

Did you know that concealer comes in different colors? Yes, it's called color correcting concealer, and it comes in different colors to correct any discoloration on your face, like dark spots, redness and acne scars. So let me guide you through the right way to use color correcting concealer.

1. Beige concealer:

Beige concealer is made for the normal skin color that has no discoloration. It lights up the skin, and it will hide mild dark eye circles.

2. Orange concealer:

Orange concealer is the perfect coverage for severe dark eyes circles and dark spots on the face.

3. Green concealer:

The green concealer will cover red spots, acne and acne scars on your face. It will hide it, and after you apply foundation it won’t be visible.

4. Purple concealer:

Do you suffer from a yellowish skin undertone? Purple concealer will color correct it, and will give you the glow you just need.