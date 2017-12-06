Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup the best brownish lipsticks from the most talked about makeup brands sazan hendrix main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

The Perfect Brown Lipstick Shades from the Most Popular Makeup Brands!

It's wintertime, and it's officially acceptable to put on dark lipstick all the time. Brown lipstick shades are not only trending, but they're also the perfect match for any kind of outfit you feel like wearing this season. And to have perfect lips this winter, you need to pick the perfect brown lipstick shade, and there are few brands that women and beauty bloggers can't stop talking about, like Huda Beauty, for example. Continue reading to know what are the most popular brown lipstick shades among those most popular makeup brands.

1. Huda Beauty - Liquid Matte - Trendsetter   


 

2. Nars - Velvet Matte Lip Pencil - Walkyrie

 

3. Nars - Power Matte Lipstick - Done It Again

 

4. Tarte - Tarteist Creamy Lip Paint - Manbun 

 

5. Urban Decay - Vice Liquid Lipstick - Amulet Matte Brick Rose

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @sazan

