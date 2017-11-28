Beauty
November 28, 2017 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
This Fresh Face Makeup Tutorial Is Exactly What You Need for a Natural Day Look!
Calvin Klein once said "The best thing is to look natural. But it takes makeup to look natural." Indeed, we all sometimes need some makeup to make us look prettier!
Well, Christen Dominique is a beauty blogger and YouTuber, and she'll show you, step-by-step, how to apply the fresh face makeup look. She'll show you the colors that you should use for morning and everyday looks, and the easy techniques to do so.
