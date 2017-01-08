Video Tutorial: How to Apply Makeup to Highlight Brown Eyes

Most of us Arab women are blessed with beautiful brown eyes. Brown eyes go with almost every eyeshadow color man has ever made, and with the right application and matching makeup, you’ll look just perfect. Teni Panosian is a beauty blogger who will show you a full eye makeup tutorial for women with brown eyes, and this makeup look is one of the most trending ones right now. The earthy dark eye makeup look creates a dramatic and attractive allure for women, so click on the video tutorial and watch how Teni Panosian wears makeup to highlight and compliment her brown eyes.

