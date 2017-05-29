Beauty Header image header image huda beauty no makeup makeup tutorial video en fustany

| by Nancy Hennes

Watch Huda Beauty Apply a Natural Makeup Look, in Just Five Minutes!

Your favorite beauty blogger, Huda Beauty, will show you how to apply a natural makeup in a five-minute video tutorial!

Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty is very well-known for her glamorous makeup looks, but this time she decided to show us how a simple and natural makeup look can be done in a short time. This makeup look depends mainly on concealer, to hide blemishes and dark circles, mascara and a little bit of eye-shadow.

Now watch Huda Beauty apply a natural makeup look, in just five minutes!

