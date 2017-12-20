We Took the L'Oréal Lip Paints #MixItUp Challenge, and the Results Were Surprising!

When L'Oréal promises to introduce a one of a kind makeup product, we expect one! And this time was no different. The new L'Oréal Lip Paints are simply genius. And we’re not saying that because we loved their idea, but because we put them to the test, and in fact, they exceeded our expectations!

Before we talk about L'Oréal Lip Paints and give you our detailed feedback, watch the cool video they made with 4 gorgeous ladies: Soraya Shawky and Donia Sedky, who are makeup artists, Farah Nofal, a Crossfit coach and a yoga instructor, and Radwa El-Ziki, a fashion influencer.

Cool video, right?

Now let us tell you about our experience with L'Oréal Lip Paints. We took the #MixItUp challenge and got our inner artists into action, to try the Lip Paints. First, let us say that these are the creamiest lip colors we have ever tried, they’re very well pigmented and they keep your lips soft and feeling nice. But the smell of the Lip Paints was the most thing we loved about them, they smelled amazing, and every time someone of our team tried them, they said the same comment, ‘Oh my God, they smell great!’

We got 6 different L'Oréal Lip Paint shades and decided to create 6 different palettes based on every Lip Paint color. And the result? We got 36 shades of lipsticks that we really liked!

In conclusion, L'Oréal Lip Paints are not only good, but also they give women the tools to create the perfect shade they’ve been trying to find for a long time. Imagine yourself buying only 6 Lip Paints and ending up with an infinite number of shades that will serve you on different occasions, and that will cater to different skin colors. Oh, the diversity!

Now, scroll down to see the 6 palettes we created from L'Oréal Lip Paints.