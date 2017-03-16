10 Homemade Remedies to Make Your Brittle Nails Strong

We guess that many women worry about the beauty of their hands, and their nails in specific. Having well-groomed, polished nails makes a woman’s day, and gives her more confidence about her appearance. But you can have all that and then get frustrated by a broken nail after the other. So the main key to beautiful hands is having strong nails, and that is totally achievable with homemade remedies, patience and persistence. So are you ready to know about the homemade remedies that will make your brittle nails strong?

1. Vitamin E capsules.

Before going to bed, open your oral vitamin E capsules and apply the oil inside directly on your nails and nail beds.

2. Coconut oil.

Coconut oil is the answer to every beauty problem; yes it is! Apply lukewarm coconut oil on your nails and nail beds, and in a few weeks expect healthier and better looking nails.

3. Apple cider vinegar.

Yes, apple cider vinegar is very beneficial for brittle nails, how? It contains iron, calcium, vitamins and many more nourishing factors for your nails. Mix apple cider vinegar with water, and soak your nails in it. You can do this every day for immediate results.

4. Lemon juice.

A mixture of lemon juice and olive oil will give you stronger, shiner and whiter nails. Dip a cotton ball into the warm mixture and apply it directly on your nails, and leave it overnight.

5. Jojoba oil, almond oil and olive oil.

When you warm up this mixture of oils, apply it on your finger nails using cotton balls. Leave it on for 10 minutes at least to let it soak in, and then wash it off gently.

6. Egg yolk and milk.

No, this is not a healthy drink; this is for your nails. Egg yolk and milk are a great moisturizer for your nails, which helps your nails grow healthy.

7. Flaxseed oil.

Flaxseed oil contains everything you need for strong nails like vitamin B, magnesium, potassium and Omega 3. So apply it directly on your nails before going to bed and leave it on.

8. Tea tree oil and vitamin E oil.

Fungal infection can cause brittle nails, and tea tree oil will cure that problem. Rub the mixture together on your nails and nail beds and leave it on for 30 minutes, and then rinse it off. Don’t forget to moisturize your nails afterwards.

9. Chamomile and peppermint.

Add 1 tsp of chamomile and 1 tsp of peppermint to a cup of boiling water, cover it and leave it for 2 hours. Strain the mixture and add 1 tsp of olive oil and 2 tbsp of wheat flower, and mix them all very well together. It will turn into a paste, so apply it on your finger nails and rinse it off after 1 hour.

10. Castor oil.

Apply castor oil on your directly on your finger nails to fight fungal infections and to strengthen your nails.