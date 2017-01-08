You’ll find the latest in fashion, beauty & lifestyle when liking us on Facebook




Beauty Header image fustany beauty nails nail art designs for short nails main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

10 Nail Art Designs That Will Make Your Short Nails So Beautiful

Short nails are so practical, and some ladies have a problem growing their nails long. But who said you can’t make your nails sexy when they’re short? Nail art is for everyone, and these 10 designs will prove it.  

If you think you can’t have French manicure with short nails, think again, because now you can have ombre French manicure that will elongate the look and shape of your nails. Also geometric nail art is one of the top trends, so going for black and white nail art designs is perfect. I personally like neutral colors with short nails, but dark nail polish is also great for short nails, and adding a twist like a tiny evil eye at the bottom is so cool. Without any further explanation, scroll down and see for yourself how these 10 nail art designs will make your short nails so beautiful.  

You'll find everything you need to know to make your nails look pretty in  our Nails section here .

Have You Read These?

Eight Reasons Why Your Nails Don't Grow

25 Photos to Show You How Sexy the Almond Nail Shape Looks

How to Choose the Best Nail Shape for Your Fingers



Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails
Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails
Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails
Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails
Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails
Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails
Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails
Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails
Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails
Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Nail Art Designs for Short Nails

Tags: Beauty  Beauty 101  Beauty tips  Beauty trends  Funky nail art  Nail art  Nail designs  Nail fashion  Nail shape  Nail trends  Nails  Nails 2017  Short nails 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑