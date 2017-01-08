10 Nail Art Designs That Will Make Your Short Nails So Beautiful

Short nails are so practical, and some ladies have a problem growing their nails long. But who said you can’t make your nails sexy when they’re short? Nail art is for everyone, and these 10 designs will prove it.

If you think you can’t have French manicure with short nails, think again, because now you can have ombre French manicure that will elongate the look and shape of your nails. Also geometric nail art is one of the top trends, so going for black and white nail art designs is perfect. I personally like neutral colors with short nails, but dark nail polish is also great for short nails, and adding a twist like a tiny evil eye at the bottom is so cool. Without any further explanation, scroll down and see for yourself how these 10 nail art designs will make your short nails so beautiful.