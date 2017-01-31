What nail polish color should a bride wear? Since many brides get confused, and don't know whether they should opt for a subtle or bold manicure, I thought of sharing with you 10 nail polish colors every bride will absolutely love.

Brides who want the classic bridal look can pick shades of nude or white nail polish. They can also go for the timeless French manicure look; you can never go wrong with that!

As for brides who want a bold wedding manicure, they can choose shades of pink or red nail polish. Another nail polish color that fashion-forward brides love is Tiffany blue - it adds a pop of color yet it's not too flashy.

Need to see all the nail polish colors that can work for your wedding day? Just scroll through, and take a look at the many options I've selected for you.