15 Pearl Nail Polish Ideas to Try for a Very Glamorous Look

Real pearls are not just pretty, they’re valuable and they look very glamorous, and this nail polish trend is inspired by the beauty of pearls. Pearl nail polish is what you need for a glamorous look!

Since this type of nail polish is inspired by pearls, you’ll most probably find it in these colors: white, cream, cream rose, peach, powder rose, grey, and purple. I find these colors very fresh and suitable for springtime, and the joyful time we all want to spend in the good weather.

If you can’t find the pearly and glazed nail polish, you can apply a thin layer of transparent glitter nail polish on your pastel nail polish, and you’ll get the exact look.

Now scroll down and get inspired by 15 photos of pearl nail polish that will give your hands a very glamorous look.