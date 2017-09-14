Beauty
September 14, 2017 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
Don't Miss the Top Trending Nail Polish Colors for Fall 2017
As we say goodbye to summer, we should be welcoming fall with new nail polish colors! Because let's face it, fall and winter outfits are so chic, and you need to complement that with beautifully colored nails. So, let's get you ready for a very stylish Fall 2017 with the most trendy nail polish colors you'll want to wear with your fading tan!
1. Essie - Knee Highs
2. Essie - Florista
3. O.P.I - Black Sand
4. O.P.I - Blue
5. Catrice - Goddess of Bronze
