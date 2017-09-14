Beauty Header image fustany beauty trendy nail polish colors for fall 2017 essie main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Don't Miss the Top Trending Nail Polish Colors for Fall 2017

As we say goodbye to summer, we should be welcoming fall with new nail polish colors! Because let's face it, fall and winter outfits are so chic, and you need to complement that with beautifully colored nails. So, let's get you ready for a very stylish Fall 2017 with the most trendy nail polish colors you'll want to wear with your fading tan!

1. Essie - Knee Highs

2. Essie - Florista

3. O.P.I - Black Sand

4. O.P.I - Blue

5. Catrice - Goddess of Bronze 

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you.




Tags: Beauty  Beauty ideas  Nail fashion  Nail trends  Nail polish  Nailpolish  Nails  Nails 2017  Fall 2017  Fall trends  Color trends  Colors 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑