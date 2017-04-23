Five Reasons Why Vitamin E Oil Is Exactly What You Need for Healthy Nails

There’s nothing worse than weak nails, and being afraid of growing your nails long because you know that they’ll break! You also feel like you need to paint them all the time, because of their yellowish color, which will make them even weaker. But all of these problems have natural solutions, and one of the key solutions is vitamin E oil.

When you apply vitamin E oil straight on your cuticles and nail beds, you can improve your nails’ health with time. Sustainability and patience are important when treating any body part naturally, because natural remedies might take a while to achieve your goals, but have a positive effect on your body’s health on the long run. So how can vitamin E oil make your nails healthier and stronger?

1. Vitamin E oil contains antioxidants, which protect your nails from aging and turn its color from yellow to healthy.

2. Nail polish and acetone are very harmful and damaging to your nails and cuticles, vitamin E oil is the perfect repair for that problem.

3. Vitamin E oil heals dry nails.

4. Vitamin E oil also strengthens brittle nails.

5. Vitamin E when taken as a supplement improves your blood circulation, which is important for hair and nail growth.