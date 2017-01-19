Four Different Types of Nail Files You Need to Know

Filing your nails is one of the most important nail care steps. When you file your nails, you keep them in a good shape, and protect them from chipping. Also, filing your nails lets your control the most suitable nail shape, according to your preference, whether you love square-shaped nails or like to go for stiletto nails.

What's the main tool you need to file your nails? A nail file, and that's why we'll share with you the different types of nail files, so you can decide which is more suitable for you.



1. The emery board nail file: This is considered one of the most gentle nail files, as it's made of layers of cardboard paper. The emery board nail file can be used multiple times, and it's flexible enough to shape and smooth your fingernails and toenails. It's one of the types that's least likely to cause any damage to your nails.

2. The glass nail file: It's known for its durability, as it doesn't wear off like other types of nail files. The glass nail file is also hygienic, as it can easily be sanitized and sterilized. Another added value, is that glass nails highly prevent the nails from chipping, because they seal the edge of your nail tips, molding the keratin layers together.

3. The wooden nail file: This one is available in different grits, so you can pick the suitable grade for you. However, wooden nail files are usually coarse, and that's why it's preferable to use them for pedicures and toenails.

4. The metal nail file: It's also known as stainless steel nail file, and it's one of the most harmful nail files to use. Metal nail files tend to cause breakage and peeling, and that's due to how they grind harshly against your nails.

Now that you've read about the different types of nail files here's a little tip you should know... The softer the surface of the nail file, the better it is for the health of your nails. However, for acrylic nails, you need to use a coarse nail file, in order to be able to shape them the way you desire.

