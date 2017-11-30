Acrylic nails can beautify your fingernails and leave them looking glamorous, but after a while the question is: how to remove acrylic nails properly? As much as acrylic nails look pretty, you may need to look for methods to remove acrylic nails in a way that doesn't harm your nails. Read below to learn how to remove acrylic nails safely...

1. The first thing you need to do to remove the acrylic nails properly is make them shorter.

2. Now it's time to apply some hand moisturizer on your cuticles.

3. In a medium sized bowl, pour acetone-free nail polish remover over some warm water.

4. Let your fingernails soak in the bowl of water and nail polish remover for around 10 to 15 minutes. Doing so will make the glue and acrylic nails come off easily.

5. After you remove your nails from the bowl, use a toothpick to remove the acrylic nails gently without harming your cuticles. If you still can't get rid of acrylic nails, soak your fingernails once again for them to become softer.

6. Once the step above is done, make sure to wash your hands using lukewarm water and mild soap. Never forget to apply Vaseline or hand cream to stay moisturized.