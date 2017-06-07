When a woman has beautiful, and well taken care of nails, people usually make a good impression about her. However, many women suffer from brittle and yellow nails, specially the ones who are engaged in cooking and cleaning on a daily basis. Well don’t worry about that, as I have an easy solution for your nails that will bring back their healthy transparent color. Read along to know to how to use sodium bicarbonate to whiten your nails.

What you will need?

- ¼ cup of warm water.



- 1 tbsp sodium bicarbonate.

Steps to whiten your nails using sodium bicarbonate?



1. Add the sodium bicarbonate to the warm water, and stir very well. Leave your fingertips and nails in the water for 5 to 7 minutes maximum.

2. Take them out and wash them with cold water, and you’ll notice an instant change in the color of your nails.