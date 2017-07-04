Beauty Header image article main pink nail polish

| by Zeina Tawfik

Pink Nail Polish: A Pop of Color for a Hot Summer Look

Pink nail polish is always a favorite choice of mine, I think it kind of matches any kind of look. However, pink specially adds a lot of flair to summer looks, whether you're after a casual beach style or you need to complement your night-out outfit. Yes, pink nail polish will guarantee you a hot summer look! And no, you don't need to have hot pink nail polish to achieve a perfect look, as you can go for soft shades of pink such as rose or baby pink and get the same alluring effect.

If you want to add a pop of color to your summer look, we've gathered some of favorite pink nail polish shades to share with you, so here are five of the most popular pink nail polish shades:

1. Essie in Fiesta.

2. MAC in Instant Crush.

3. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Creme de la Creme.

4. OPI in Pink Flamenco.

5. ORLY in Neon Heat.

Now scroll through, and check out our selection of pink nail polish shades that transform your summer look.

You'll find everything you need to know to make your nails look pretty in our Nails section here.

Pink Nail Polish

Revlon

Revlon
Revlon
Pink Nail Polish

MAC

MAC
MAC
Pink Nail Polish

Orly

Orly
Orly
Pink Nail Polish

Zoya

Zoya
Zoya
Pink Nail Polish

Bourjois

Bourjois
Bourjois
Pink Nail Polish

China Glaze

China Glaze
China Glaze
Pink Nail Polish

Revlon

Revlon
Revlon
Pink Nail Polish

OPI

OPI
OPI
Pink Nail Polish

Orly

Orly
Orly
Pink Nail Polish

Maybelline

Maybelline
Maybelline
Pink Nail Polish

OPI

OPI
OPI
Pink Nail Polish

Nars

Nars
Nars
Pink Nail Polish

Models Own

Models Own
Models Own
Pink Nail Polish

Chanel

Chanel
Chanel
Pink Nail Polish

Essie

Essie
Essie
Pink Nail Polish

Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen
Sally Hansen
Pink Nail Polish

H&M

H&M
H&M
Pink Nail Polish

MAC

MAC
MAC

Tags: Nails  Nails 2016  Nail fashion  Nail polish  Nail products  Nail trends  Pink  Pink fashion  Essie  Orly  Opi  Revlon  Zoya  Sally hansen 


