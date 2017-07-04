Pink Nail Polish: A Pop of Color for a Hot Summer Look

Pink nail polish is always a favorite choice of mine, I think it kind of matches any kind of look. However, pink specially adds a lot of flair to summer looks, whether you're after a casual beach style or you need to complement your night-out outfit. Yes, pink nail polish will guarantee you a hot summer look! And no, you don't need to have hot pink nail polish to achieve a perfect look, as you can go for soft shades of pink such as rose or baby pink and get the same alluring effect. If you want to add a pop of color to your summer look, we've gathered some of favorite pink nail polish shades to share with you, so here are five of the most popular pink nail polish shades: 1. Essie in Fiesta. 2. MAC in Instant Crush. 3. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Creme de la Creme. 4. OPI in Pink Flamenco. 5. ORLY in Neon Heat.



Now scroll through, and check out our selection of pink nail polish shades that transform your summer look.

