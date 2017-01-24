14 Timeless Skincare Tips Women Can Always Follow

Women are always looking for efficient ways to have beautiful skin, and that's why I'm sharing with you 14 timeless skincare tips that you can always follow. From protecting your skin from breakouts to the importance of food and sleep, and much more, read along to learn timeless skincare tips many women swear by. Trust me, your skin will thank you!



1. Apply sunscreen every day, even when it's not sunny. The best way to maintain this timeless skincare tip into your daily beauty routine, is to use a facial moisturizer with SPF.

2. Water is one of the key factors to a healthy body, and that includes your skin too. For healthy skin, always make sure to stay hydrated by drinking at least 6 cups of water per day.

3. This timeless skincare tip might not be about your beauty regimen, but it will certainly help you have a beautifully scented skin. Apply your perfume on your pulse points, to help diffuse the fragrance more effectively. Where? Your neck, inner wrists and also behind your ears.

4. You're not getting enough sleep? Well, this doesn't only affect your mood, but your skin as well! For healthy skin, make sure you're getting at least six hours of sleep.

5. Have you ever tried the toothpaste trick to remove a pimple? It's a crazy yet effective timeless skin care tip! Apply a small amount of toothpaste on your pimple, leave it to dry, and then wash your face very well. This should dry out the pimple, however, if your breakouts are consistent, then you must consult with a dermatologist.

6. Fatigue and lack of sleep can cause dark circles, and this is bound to happen to many women! How can you treat that skincare problem in a natural way? Use cool tea bags that have been previously soaked in hot water, and this should relieve your tired eyes.

7. Exfoliation has been used for many years, and it's an important skincare tip that all women should know. When you exfoliate, you remove the dead skin cells, and you keep your skin healthy and radiant. Do it one to two times per week, and use a body/facial scrub that suits your skin type.

Curious to know more timeless skincare tips? Prepare to be surprised, and scroll through to know all the advice you need...

8. Tanning is your worst enemy, specially if you over-do it. Soaking up the sun every now and then is fine, but sitting in the sun at its peak actually hurts your skin, and causes early signs of aging.

9. Try to set a day and nighttime skincare routine. Many women neglect this timeless skincare tip, but a routine could be as simple as using a facial cleanser, applying a toner, and rubbing a moisturizer across your face. Know what suits your skin, and pick the most suitable products.

10. They say you are what you eat, right? This also applies to your skin! So for the best skin ever, load up on foods that contain vitamin C, and foods that are rich in anti-oxidants.

11. Do you want a timeless skincare tip to treat chapped lips? Just apply a dab on honey, and smack your lips. Leave it for a while, and you'll notice that your lips have become softer.

12. Your skin needs care to be protected, and that's why you should never sleep with your makeup on. At the end of the day, make sure to use a gentle makeup remover to sleep with a bare face!

13. This timeless skincare tip sounds too good to be true, but it actually is. Use rosewater on your skin, and you'll get brilliant results! Yes, rosewater is a magical natural ingredient that has properties which helps heal scars, regenerate skin tissues, reduce redness and unclog your pores.

14. There's one little device that you use all day, and that highly harms your skin...it's your mobile phone! It can actually cause breakouts and acne, because it's actually full of bacteria. What can do you do? Use a clean cloth to wipe the screen daily, and try as much as possible to keep it away from your face.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @TheRealFouz