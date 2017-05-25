Beauty Header image article main fruits to keep you hydrated in ramadan update

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

17 Fruits That Will Keep Your Skin Hydrated During Ramadan

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

While you’re probably looking for ways to stay hydrated all day during Ramadan's fasting hours, you should also be looking for a way to keep your skin healthy and glowing during Ramadan. I'll help you by sharing with you a list of 17 fruits that will keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

While water is so good for you, these hydrating fruits are also very effective when it comes to skin hydration. Besides, these hydrating fruits contain natural sugars, acids and mineral salt, so they're like the ultimate solution for dehydration. Try replacing oriental desserts and chocolate-filled cakes with these hydrating fruits, you won’t only feel healthier on the inside; your skin will glow too!

 So scroll down and read on, to know the the top 17 fruits that will keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

1. Watermelon to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Did you know that watermelon contains about 92% water of its total volume?

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-watermellon_zpszbpgio52.jpg


2. Strawberries to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

This is surprising to know...strawberries actually contain about 92% water of its total volume!

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-strawberries_zpsrzuqfuis.jpg


3. Grapefruits to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Grapefruits are one of the most hydrating fruits out there, as they contain about 91% water of their total volume.

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-grapefruit_zpsaxxaycxu.jpg


4. Cantaloupes to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

We love cantaloupe, but we didn't know that it contains about 90% water of its total volume.

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-cantaloupes_zpsysdtqd6c.jpg


5. Peaches to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Peach contains 87% water of its weight, and that's just one more reason to eat more of it.

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-peaches_zpsgqtfi9zt.jpg


6. Pineapples to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Pineapples contain 87% water of their volume, and during summertime there are loads of way to eat/drink them!

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-pineapples_zpswcahomwn.jpg


7. Cranberries to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

As for Cranberries they contain 87% water of its weight. They're small but they're very effective when it comes to hydration!

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-cranberries_zpsatvcyovo.jpg


8. Oranges to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Oranges contain 87% water of its weight, no wonder we always feel hydrated after eating an orange! 

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-oranges_zpsekbm7180.jpg


9. Raspberries to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Raspberries don't just taste great they also contain 87% water of its weight!

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-raspberries_zpsagafbjec.jpg


10. Apricots to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Apricots are perfect for suhoor as they contain 86% water of its volume, they'll keep you hydrated to the next day!

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-apricots_zpspcg0y0nm.jpg


11. Blueberries to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Blueberries look magical and its hydrating effect is even more magical, they contain 85% water of its volume!

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-blueberries_zpsi21gqzvz.jpg


12. Plums to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Plums are so delicious and watery, that's because they contain 85% water of its volume!

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-plums_zpsdquyb4m9.jpg


13. Apples to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Well, I guess that's why they say an apple a day keeps the doctor away: Apples contain 84% water of its volume!

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-apples_zpsw4wjgxgp.jpg


14. Pears to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Pears contain 84% water of its volume, an extra reason to eat pears!

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-pears_zpsf4eij2jb.jpg


15. Cherries to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Cherries contain 81% water of its volume. Yes, cherries are a tiny fruit with loads of benefits!

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-cherries_zpsymua8v3r.jpg


16. Grapes to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Grapes actually contain 81% water of their volume! And that's why they're a great fruit to eat during summertime.

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-grapes_zpsitrllmmy.jpg


17. Bananas to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan.

Bananas are loved by many, and they're one of the most popular fruits. Did you know that they contain 74% water of their volume?

photo fustany-beauty-skincare-17 hydrating fruits for your skin during ramadan-bananas_zpsgopf8tfk.jpg

Be comfortable in your own skin!

