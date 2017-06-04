All You Need to Know About the Carbonated Bubble Clay Masks

The beauty world has no time to waste; you wake up every day to a new product or a trendy homemade treatment! And this time, it’s a very interesting thing, which looks kind of fun. The latest beauty craze is the carbonated bubble clay mask.

The carbonated bubble clay mask, as you can see in our header image, is all fluffy and cloudy, but why is everyone talking about it? The bubble clay mask is made of carbonated water and mud,and that means it opens your clogged pores, and it also helps cleanse them.

Now how can you use the carbonated bubble clay mask? You just apply it on your face, and you leave it on for 10 or 15 minutes, until it turns into foam. Be careful though, it tingles a little bit. After that, gently massage the foam on your face for a minute, and wash it off very well with lukewarm water.

If you tried the carbonated bubble clay mask, let us know what you think about it!