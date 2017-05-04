How to Instantly Get Smooth Feet? Listerine Is the Answer!

Yes, I am talking about Listerine, the mouth wash! Listerine is one of the fastest ways to get smooth feet. So, keep on reading to know how to use Listerine to get smooth.

We all know that having dry and cracked heels and feet is a nightmare, especially during summer when you have to wear flip flops and sandals. All you need to do, is to soak your feet in a tub full of warm water, 2 cups of Listerine, and 1 cup of vinegar. Keep your feet soaked for 20 minutes, and you can add warm water every once in a while to keep your feet relaxed. Then take out your feet, and then using a pumice stone, gently exfoliate them.

When you're done, moisturize your feet with a glycerin-based cream, and enjoy having clean feet. Repeat whenever you feel that your feet and heels are cracking again.

Who knew Listerine can help you get smooth feet, mind-blowing, right?!

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @miumiu