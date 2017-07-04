How to Make a Natural Mosquito Repellent at Home

Summer is great, but the hot weather and humidity are the perfect weather to have mosquitoes flying everywhere. And the most annoying thing that could happen to you, is to get bitten while you sleep. You won’t only get a restless night, you’ll be so itchy the next morning. So, instead of having to suffer from irritating mosquito bites or harmful chemical mosquito repellents, let me tell you about a very simple method to make a natural mosquito repellent.

Natural oils are known to be very useful to our bodies, and for that I suggest that you use lavender oil. It is a great natural mosquito repel; lavender is a pain-reliever, anti-fungal and antibacterial. So, this means that lavender oil won’t only repel mosquitoes away from your skin, it will sooth it too.

You can get lavender oil from any spices shop, or you can make it at home by crushing a bunch of lavender flowers, and using the oil directly on your skin.