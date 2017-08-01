The Best Way to Get Rid of Armpit Hair, Without Any Pain!

Armpit hair removal is one of the most annoying things that women have to do. But do you know there other ways to get rid of armpit hair other than waxing or shaving? Yes, and it's a natural hair removal method that you can do at home, without any pain.

So read along to know what you'll need to get rid of armpit hair in a natural way.



Ingredients:

- 1 Tbsp sugar

- 2 Tbsp lemon juice



Steps:

- In a small bowl, mix the sugar and lemon very well.

- Apply the mixture under your arms, and leave it for about 5 minutes.

- Get a clean piece of cloth, and gently start exfoliating under your arms.

- Wash under your arms very well, and then pat dry using a towel.



What to expect:

- Repeat the above mentioned steps twice a week, and after a while you'll start noticing the results.

- This homemade mixture helps you to permanently remove unwanted body hair, without any pain.

- If you have sensitive skin, be very careful as this homemade remedy can cause an inflammation under your arms.

