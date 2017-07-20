The Products That Helped Me Deal with My Acne-Prone, Combination Skin!

Like many girls, I had a very struggling time growing up with an acne-prone skin. I made a lot of bad choices, and I used a lot of harmful skin products. But, at some point I had to stop, and look for professional help. And in the journey, I learned that any skin type is sensitive, and shouldn’t be dealt with, roughly.

I am in my late twenties, and I still get acne every now and then, but I know better now, so this is how I deal with my acne-prone, combination skin.

1. I clean my face three times a day with the right products.

I used to wash my face once in the morning, and once before I go to bed, but now I wash it in the middle of the day, to keep my wide pores clean and unclogged. I also stopped using chemical facial washes, I switch between two natural beauty products now:

- The honey and milk soap from Nefertari.





- And the dead sea’s soap from Imtenan

These two products cleanse my face perfectly, and give it a relaxing and fresh feeling after, and their price is quite reasonable.

2. There’s no toner better than rose water.

I love to apply rosewater after I wash my face, it has a beautiful smell, it cleanses my pores very well, and it makes me feel fresh. I usually put it on before applying any skincare creams.





3. I never leave my house without making sure that my skin is very well protected.

My dermatologist once told me that the main reason why I get acne is the sun. I never used sunscreen before in my life, thinking that it makes my face too oily and shiny. But he introduced me to sunscreens that are water based, these ones will be absorbed quickly and won’t give you a heavy feeling or shine.

Also, I started my anti-aging routine, so I traded the regular sunscreen with a morning cream that has SPF. I just started using Nivea Q10, so we’ll see if it’s actually effective or not.

4. Mid-day skin care routine is important.

I like to wash my face as soon as I get home from work, and then apply rose water. I also like to hydrate my face with an oil-free moisturizer. I like to use Clinique’s Dramatically Different moisturizing gel.

5. The products I use to fight annoying, unexpected acne.

There are medical products that my dermatologist used to give me when I had severe acne, but now, I only use the tea tree targeted gel from The Body Shop.

I also like their tea tree wipes, they help me keep my face shine-free during the summer.

6. I stopped applying makeup every single day to hide imperfections.

You must know this, makeup will make you feel good, but it will harm your skin in a very bad way. Combination and acne prone skin, needs to breath and to feel light. So, if you’d like, you can use BB or CC creams instead of foundation. The one that suits my skin right now is by Nivea. I apply it as a sunscreen too, because it contains SPF, and it gives me a natural tint.

7. I never go to bed before I prepare my skin for a good night sleep!

I always wash my face before I go to sleep, then use rose water again, and end the routine with Vichy's night cream, Liftactiv. I just started using it also, so we'll have to see if it's effective or not, but until now, it's good.

7. I learned my lesson, it’s true, you are what you eat!

I had to learn that the hard way, the more I consumed junk and fried food, the worse my skin got. Now, I drink enough water and I try to avoid fried food as much as I can, except for French fries, because French fries are life.

My skin went through a lot of changes, and I change my skin care routine every couple of months. So, the point of sharing this with you is to give you an idea of what it takes to control combination skin. You have to try several products until you find what suits you best, and what makes your skin happy the most.