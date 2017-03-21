Three Reasons Why The Avocado Face Mask Is All You Need for Beautiful Skin

Avocado is a delicious fruit that has a very positive impact on our bodies; therefore people have been loading up on different avocado recipes to include it in their healthy diets. But avocado can be directly used on our bodies to benefit from it too, like when we suggested that you put it straight on your hair.

This time, I’d like to introduce to you the avocado face mask, for it has a magical effect on your skin, so let’s find out what they are and how can you do it easily at home.

1. The avocado face mask moisturizes your skin.

The avocado face mask is the best way to keep your skin moisturized, forget about chemical products because this mask is way more effective than anything you have paid a lot of money for. Avocado face mask contains vitamins A and E, these two vitamins are responsible for skin moisturization, and getting it from a natural source is the best thing you can do for your dry skin. Because it doesn’t moisturize the surface only, it moisturizes deep in your skin and stays in there.

2. The avocado face mask fights aging signs.

So as I mentioned before, avocado contains vitamin A, and the effect of this vitamin is magical for tired and aging skin. Vitamin A helps the skin produce new cells and restores natural collagen, and the end result is a younger and fresher look with no visible fine lines or wrinkles. Also the antioxidants in the avocado fight the appearance of dark spots which makes you look tired and old.

3. The avocado face mask is a great deep cleanser.

The avocado face mask works like deep cleansers; it penetrates deep into your pores, and gets rid of dead cells, oils and any dirt to leave you with a fresh and deeply cleansed skin.

How to make an avocado face mask?

- Just peel one avocado fruit and remove the inner seed.

- Put it in a bowl and mash it using a fork, until it becomes creamy.

- If you want to get rid of acne, you can squeeze half a lemon on the mashed avocado and mix it well.

- And if you want to add more moisturization to the avocado face mask, then add 1 tbsp of honey.

- Before you apply the avocado face mask, make sure your skin is clean and dry.

- Avoid your eyes area when you apply the avocado face mask.

- Leave the avocado face mask on for 15 minutes or until it dries, and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

- Please make sure your skin is not allergic to any of the ingredients in this beauty mask, you can apply it on a small area first to make sure your skin is fine with this face mask.