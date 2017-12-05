Winter is my favorite time of the year! However, there’s a downside to everything, as during winter I face the most common skincare problems that nearly everyone suffers from. There are so many ways to heal your skin from winter damage, and there are also ways to prevent it from happening. So, here are winter’s most common skincare problems, and how to fix them.

1. Chapped lips.

Chapped lips are the worst nightmare, you constantly feel irritated because of inflammation and dryness. So it’s always better to start early, like by the first signs of winter days. Don’t wait for the damage to happen. But in case it happened, here are the simplest solutions:

- Always apply lip balm.

- Apply some coconut oil on your lips before you go to bed.

- Don’t lick your lips, you only make things worse, as this dries them more.

- Cover your lips with a scarf when outside just like you cover your hands and legs. Lips are always exposed and don’t get any kind of natural moisture from your body.

2. Dry face.

Even if your face is oily, during wintertime your face is exposed to cold dry air. So you need to give it extra care. Here are some solutions for a dry face during winter:

- For oily faces, use moisturizers with moderation and that are specially made for oily faces. Drying your face can only lead to more acne and cracking your skin.

- For dry faces, you need to keep a moisturizer in your bag to help your skin stay hydrated and crack free.

- Drink a lot of water, hydrating your inner body will reflect on your skin.

3. Dry knees, elbows and hands.

Just like your face, your knees, elbows and hands need extra care too. The skin on these areas tends to break and crack more than any other body part. So this how you keep them safe and sound:

- Use baby oil on your whole body after shower and before you dry your body.

- Always dry your body well after a shower with a towel.

- Aloe Vera is perfect for dry skin; it heals, moisturizes and keeps the skin hydrated.

- Coconut oil also hydrates the skin without leaving the skin feeling oily.

- Every two weeks, use a gentle scrub to remove the dead skin, this will leave your skin smooth and silky.

