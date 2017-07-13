10 Photos to Show You How to Wear Tassel Earrings With Your Summer Outfits

If you’re planning to look stylish this summer, then you should probably buy a pair of tassel earrings. Are you addicted to Instagram like me? Then I am sure that you noticed that almost every fashion blogger wore tassel earrings with pretty summer outfits.

Tassel earrings have a very feminine flair, they are very flattering to a woman’s face and neck. And to prove that, I collected 10 photos from 10 different Arab fashion bloggers, to show you the many styles tassel earrings come in, and how they can be worn with many different outfits.

Now scroll down to see how these Arab fashion bloggers styled their tassel earrings with summer outfits.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @zedified_