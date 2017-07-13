Fashion Header image fustany fashion accessories tassle earrings main image1

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

10 Photos to Show You How to Wear Tassel Earrings With Your Summer Outfits

If you’re planning to look stylish this summer, then you should probably buy a pair of tassel earrings. Are you addicted to Instagram like me? Then I am sure that you noticed that almost every fashion blogger wore tassel earrings with pretty summer outfits.

Tassel earrings have a very feminine flair, they are very flattering to a woman’s face and neck. And to prove that, I collected 10 photos from 10 different Arab fashion bloggers, to show you the many styles tassel earrings come in, and how they can be worn with many different outfits.

Now scroll down to see how these Arab fashion bloggers styled their tassel earrings with summer outfits. 

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @zedified_

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists. 



Tassel Earrings

Tassel Earrings - @zedified

Tassel Earrings - @zedified
Tassel Earrings

Tassel Earrings - @satisfashionbysn

Tassel Earrings - @satisfashionbysn
Tassel Earrings

Tassel Earrings - @olafarahat

Tassel Earrings - @olafarahat
Tassel Earrings

Tassel Earrings - @pacinthe_badran

Tassel Earrings - @pacinthe_badran
Tassel Earrings

Tassel Earrings - sorayabakhtiar

Tassel Earrings - sorayabakhtiar
Tassel Earrings

Tassel Earrings - @hebaserageldin

Tassel Earrings - @hebaserageldin
Tassel Earrings

Tassel Earrings - riri_dada

Tassel Earrings - riri_dada
Tassel Earrings

Tassel Earrings - @tracyghazal

Tassel Earrings - @tracyghazal
Tassel Earrings

Tassel Earrings - @dinazahran

Tassel Earrings - @dinazahran
Tassel Earrings

Tassel Earrings - @karenwazenb

Tassel Earrings - @karenwazenb

Tags: Arab fashion  Fashion  Fashion 2017  Summer  Summer 2017  Summer accessories  Summer fashion 2017  Summer trends  Accessories  Earrings  Tassels  Fashion bloggers 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑