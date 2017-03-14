Fashion Header image article main 12 shoe styles for women who hate wearing high heels

| by Zeina Tawfik

12 Flat Shoe Styles for Women Who Hate Wearing High Heels

Are you a woman who hates wearing high heels? Well, that's perfectly fine! This doesn't make you less sexy or less feminine, because it's all about how you carry yourself with confidence. There are many stylish flat shoe alternatives to wear if you hate high heels, and I've picked 12 options that you can step out in.

Scroll through these 12 flat shoe alternatives for women who hate wearing high heels, and you'll be more convinced that great style doesn't need high heels!

1. Mules

2. Oxfords

3. Brogues

4. Lace-up Ballerinas

5. Espadrilles

6. Loafers

7. Sneakers

8. Slippers

9. Plimsolls

10. Ankle Boots

11. Slip-on Sneakers

12. Embellished Sandals

