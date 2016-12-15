New Year's Eve is coming up, and there's no better time to wear sparkly shoes! Still need to be convinced? If you want to add a wow factor to your New Year's Eve outfit, then get inspired by these 15 photos of sparkly shoes for a glamorous party look.

Start your new year with a bang, and wear a pair of sparkly shoes for the ultimate glamorous party look. Even if you just want to wear a little black dress, adding sparkly shoes will get you in the mood to party.

Whether you prefer flats or high heels, sparkly shoes come in all shapes this holiday season. You could wear sparkly ankle boots, sparkly stilettos or even sparkly ballerina flats. The most important thing is to let your feet shine! Now scroll through, and check out this selection of sparkly shoes to inspire you.