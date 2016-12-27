December 27, 2016 | by Zeina Tawfik
15 Photos to Show You How to Wear Faux Fur Stoles
The cold winter days have kicked in, and if your scarves are not keeping you warm you enough, then it's time to go for faux fur stoles. For years, faux fur stoles have been a very chic winter accessory, reserved for formal or evening outfits. However, nowadays faux fur stoles are meant to be worn with casual winter outfits, to give them a stylish (and warm!) appeal.
Faux fur stoles come in many colors - you could find multi-colored ones, which make an instant bold statement and there's also the classic-colored ones, for a simpler look. Do you want to see some outfit ideas, to know how to wear faux fur stoles? Scroll through to see street style photos featuring faux fur stoles, and get inspired to look fashionable in such a chilly weather.
