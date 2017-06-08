15 Ways to Wear Espadrilles Like Stylish Girls This Summer

There’s no doubt that espadrilles are chic and comfy, even your mum would agree, she used to wear them back in the days, because espadrilles were, and still are trending!

I always thought that espadrilles were only suitable for a holiday by the beach, to be worn with flared and ruffled dresses, shorts, cute tops, and basket bags. However, I recently got convinced that espadrilles are also very practical for the city and your daily casual outfits.

Since espadrilles are one of the top shoe trends for the summer season, I'm sharing with you 15 photos that will show you how to wear espadrilles like stylish girls.