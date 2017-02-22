Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends accessories from london fashion week fall 2017 teatum jones louboutin main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

20 Accessory Pieces You Have to See from London Fashion Week Fall 2017 Shows

Accessories are a big part of any fashion show, and in London Fashion Week Fall 2017 runways, shoes, bags and more accessory pieces were a real complement to the beautiful designs.

I personally fell in love with the brooches that embellished every piece at the Togo Fall 2017 show! As for Teatum Jones, they collaborated with the great Christian Louboutin to make models walk down the runway in the most beautiful shoes ever. Another show that I really loved was House of Holland Fall 2017, the accessories were so funky and colorful, and they really did stand out.

I’ll let you pick your favorite accessory pieces from London Fashion Week Fall 2017 shows, just scroll down and see some of the absolute best picks.

Life is too short to wear boring clothes! Stay up to date with our Trends section here.

London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Versus Versace RTW Fall 2017

Versus Versace RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Versus Versace RTW Fall 2017

Versus Versace RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Topshop RTW Fall 2017

Topshop RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Topshop RTW Fall 2017

Topshop RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Togo RTW Fall 2017

Togo RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Togo RTW Fall 2017

Togo RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Togo RTW Fall 2017

Togo RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Togo RTW Fall 2017

Togo RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Temperley London RTW Fall 2017

Temperley London RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Temperley London RTW Fall 2017

Temperley London RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Christian Louboutin- Teatum Jones Fall 2017

Christian Louboutin- Teatum Jones Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Christian Louboutin- Teatum Jones Fall 2017

Christian Louboutin- Teatum Jones Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Mulberry RTW Fall 2017

Mulberry RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Mulberry RTW Fall 2017

Mulberry RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Mulberry RTW Fall 2017

Mulberry RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Mulberry RTW Fall 2017

Mulberry RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

House of Holland RTW Fall 2017

House of Holland RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

House of Holland RTW Fall 2017

House of Holland RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Erdem RTW Fall 2017

Erdem RTW Fall 2017
London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Burberry RTW Fall 2017

Burberry RTW Fall 2017

Tags: Fashion  Fashion 2017  Fall trends  London  London fashion  London fashion week  London fashion week fall 2017  Fashion accessories  Fashion shows  Runway  Accessories  Temperley london  Burberry  Burberry fashion 


