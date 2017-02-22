20 Accessory Pieces You Have to See from London Fashion Week Fall 2017 Shows

Accessories are a big part of any fashion show, and in London Fashion Week Fall 2017 runways, shoes, bags and more accessory pieces were a real complement to the beautiful designs.

I personally fell in love with the brooches that embellished every piece at the Togo Fall 2017 show! As for Teatum Jones, they collaborated with the great Christian Louboutin to make models walk down the runway in the most beautiful shoes ever. Another show that I really loved was House of Holland Fall 2017, the accessories were so funky and colorful, and they really did stand out.

I’ll let you pick your favorite accessory pieces from London Fashion Week Fall 2017 shows, just scroll down and see some of the absolute best picks.