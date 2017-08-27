Fashion Header image article main ear piercing ideas photos

| by Sara Khalil

22 Photos of Ear Piercing Ideas That Will Make You the Coolest Girl Out There

We're used to having one piercing in each ear, however, this look has become a bit outdated specially for women with a bold and daring style. If you like the multiple earrings style, rejoice, because ear piercings are currently a huge trend!

If you already have more than an ear piercing or you're thinking to take the leap and add a new ear piercing, we'll inspire you with stylish ways to wear multiple earrings. We're actually pro the idea, as it gives you an edgy flair and makes you look like the ultimate cool girl.

Now scroll down, and look closely at these 22 ear piercing ideas. Aren't they just awesome?!

Main Photos Credits: Instagram @JacquieAiche

Ear Piercing Ideas

Tags: Jewelry  Dainty jewelry  Statement jewelry  Earrings  Latest fashion trends  How to  Fashion tips  Style tips  Styling tips 


