November 28, 2017 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
5 Fashion Girls-Approved Styles of Sunglasses You Should Get This Winter!
This winter’s sunglasses trends are all about vintage glam, starting from the 60’s super sleek cat-eye sunglasses and ending with the famous 90’s tiny black oval sunnies.
Both plastic-framed and stainless steel-framed sunglasses are trending, that’s why you’ll find a lot of girls sporting white and red plastic sunglasses, and others wearing silver and gold metal sunnies.
Also, Ray-Ban’s famous Octagonal and Oval sunglasses are back in style. So, scroll down to see how 5 of the most stylish fashion girls on Instagram wore their trendy sunglasses for the winter season.
Main photo credits: Instagram @karenwazenb
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.