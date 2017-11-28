Fashion Header image fustany fashion accessories winter sunglasses trends karen wazen and xenia vanderwoods main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

5 Fashion Girls-Approved Styles of Sunglasses You Should Get This Winter!

This winter’s sunglasses trends are all about vintage glam, starting from the 60’s super sleek cat-eye sunglasses and ending with the famous 90’s tiny black oval sunnies.

Both plastic-framed and stainless steel-framed sunglasses are trending, that’s why you’ll find a lot of girls sporting white and red plastic sunglasses, and others wearing silver and gold metal sunnies.

Also, Ray-Ban’s famous Octagonal and Oval sunglasses are back in style. So, scroll down to see how 5 of the most stylish fashion girls on Instagram wore their trendy sunglasses for the winter season.

Main photo credits: Instagram @karenwazenb

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



5 Fashion Girls Approved Sunglasses Styles You Should Get This Winter!

Instagram: @frida_aasen

Instagram: @frida_aasen
Winter Sunglasses Trends

Instagram: @sorayabakhtiar

Instagram: @sorayabakhtiar
Winter Sunglasses Trends

Instagram: @carodaur

Instagram: @carodaur
Winter Sunglasses Trends

Instagram: @jannid

Instagram: @jannid
Winter Sunglasses Trends

Instagram: @bangbangblond

Instagram: @bangbangblond

Tags: Fashion 2018  Winter fashion 2018  Accessories  Fashion accessories  Winter accessories  Sunglasses  Sunglasses trends  Fashion bloggers  Winter trends 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑