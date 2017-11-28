5 Fashion Girls-Approved Styles of Sunglasses You Should Get This Winter!

This winter’s sunglasses trends are all about vintage glam, starting from the 60’s super sleek cat-eye sunglasses and ending with the famous 90’s tiny black oval sunnies.

Both plastic-framed and stainless steel-framed sunglasses are trending, that’s why you’ll find a lot of girls sporting white and red plastic sunglasses, and others wearing silver and gold metal sunnies.

Also, Ray-Ban’s famous Octagonal and Oval sunglasses are back in style. So, scroll down to see how 5 of the most stylish fashion girls on Instagram wore their trendy sunglasses for the winter season.

Main photo credits: Instagram @karenwazenb