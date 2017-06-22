Azza Fahmy’s New Collection Is Exactly What You Need for a Mesmerizing Summer Look!

Imagine yourself doing some luxury shopping while vacationing in your favorite place, the North Coast. Well, dreams come true; Azza Fahmy Jewellery is opening their Hacienda boutique again this year. And what you will find there is nothing less than amazing.

Amina Ghaly, Azza Fahmy’s Head of Design, created a beautiful collection inspired by nature, just in time for summer days and nights. She got the most mesmerizing creatures from the animal kingdom, and turned them into enchanting jewelry pieces.

The snakes and the hand-carved scarabs are exactly what a femme fatal would love to wear. And for the ones looking for luck, the owls and the lady birds joined forces together to create a pair of earrings. As for your vanity, the peacock is here to beautify your neck with its beautiful details.

So, if you’re a fan of Azza Fahmy Jewellery, you would totally relate to how we feel about this new collection. You can find these jewelry pieces and more by the 15th of july at Azza Fahmy’s North Coast boutique at Hacienda, El Corte Mall.

You can also check out the full collection, and make an online purchase on their website: www.azzafahmy.com