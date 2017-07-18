Fashion
July 18, 2017 | by Zeina Tawfik
Fanny Packs Are Currently Trending, and We Have the Proof!
By now you must have noticed that many '90s trends have recently made a comeback! So what's the latest item that's making its way back into our closets? Fanny packs (aka belt bags).
Yes, fanny packs are one of the top handbag trends in 2017, and I can confirm that Kendall Jenner is a huge fan.
Having doubts that you can't wear a fanny pack and look totally cool in 2017? Just scroll down to see how many fashion girls wear their fanny packs.
Belt Bags & Fanny Packs
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.