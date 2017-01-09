You’ll find the latest in fashion, beauty & lifestyle when liking us on Facebook




Fashion Header image article main golden globes 2017 the most extravagant jewelry on the red carpet

| by The Fustany Team

Golden Globes 2017: The Most Extravagant Jewelry on the Red Carpet

What's the next best thing after celebrity red carpet dresses? The answer is jewelry! And that's why we'll share with you the best Golden Globes jewelry 2017.

From Tiffany & Co. to Cartier, Harry Winston and other luxurious jewelry brands, the celebrities tend to wear the most extravagant jewelry on red carpets, and the Golden Globes 2017 was no exception.

So scroll down, and feast your eyes on some of the dazzling bijoux the celebrities used to accessorize and finish off their Golden Globes 2017 red carpet looks with.

Emma Stone - Golden Globes Jewelry 2017

Golden Globes Jewelry: Emma Stone

Lily Collins - Golden Globes Jewelry 2017

Golden Globes Jewelry: Lily Collins

Olivia Culpo - Golden Globes Jewelry 2017

Golden Globes Jewelry: Olivia Culpo

Emily Ratajkowski - Golden Globes Jewelry 2017

Golden Globes Jewelry: Emily Ratajkowski

Kristen Bell - Golden Globes Jewelry 2017

Golden Globes Jewelry: Kristen Bell

Sofia Vergara - Golden Globes Jewelry 2017

Golden Globes Jewelry: Sofia Vergara

Jessica Chastain - Golden Globes Jewelry 2017

Golden Globes Jewelry: Jessica Chastain

Nicole Kidman - Golden Globes Jewelry 2017

Golden Globes Jewelry: Nicole Kidman

Reese Witherspoon - Golden Globes Jewelry 2017

Golden Globes Jewelry: Reese Witherspoon

Sienna Miller - Golden Globes Jewelry 2017

Golden Globes Jewelry: Sienna Miller

