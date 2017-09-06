Keep Your Diamonds Shining with This Easy Jewelry Cleaning Technique!

Are you waiting to visit your jeweler to make your diamond ring shine again? Well, let me tell you that you don't need to do that, because you can do the exact same thing your jeweler will do! The tools you will use to clean your diamond jewelry exist in every home, so you don't have to worry about anything.





What you will need to clean diamond jewelry:

- Soft tooth brush

- Dish soap

How to clean diamond jewelry at home:

1. Pour a drop or two of soap brush in Luke warm water, and mix it together.

2. Some people like to soak the diamond jewelry for a minute or two before they start cleaning it.

3. Using the soft tooth brush, clean the diamond brush.

4. Dry it very well with a soft piece of cloth, preferably the one that came with your jewelry.

5. Your jewelry is now shining just like the day you bought it!