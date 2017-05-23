Sami Amin x Aiisha Ramadan: A New Fashion Collaboration That's So Artistic!

We love fashion collaborations, specially when the outcome is great! This brings us to a new collaboration in the world of Arab fashion, where Egyptian designer Sami Amin joined forces with Lebanese designer Aiisha Ramadan.

So what is this stylish partnership all about? Sami Amin created a limited edition range of accessories to accompany AIISHA's Resort 2018 collection. The pieces made their debut at Arab Fashion Week, during AIISHA's runway show. AIISHA's Resort 2018 collection is titled L'Azur - it's inspired by the positive and magical power of the sea, which is also evident in the accessories.

So, let's tell you more about Sami Amin's pieces for AIISHA. You can clutches, cuffs and headbands, that are handmade using brass and Swarovski crystals; a medley of elements that present the flair of both brands.

Are you curious to see what we're talking about? Just scroll down, to see how Sami Amin's pieces were perfectly paired with AIISHA's creations.