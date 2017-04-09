Vintage Glasses Are Trending, and These 20 Photos Will Show You Why!

Vintage glasses or as some people call them “grandpa glasses” are one of the top accessory trends this year. Super models like Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner are wearing them everywhere they go!

Vintage glasses come in multiple shapes; the most common and most-wanted shape is the over-sized aviators. The over-sized rounded glasses are also one of the popular vintage shapes; you can wear them in clear lenses or in colored lenses. Either way, you’ll look like a total hipster model coming out of a 70’s magazine

Now, scroll down to see 20 photos that will show you why you must have a pair of vintage glasses right now.