You Won't Stop Talking About Azza Fahmy's "Falahy" Collection After You See This!

As I was scrolling through my Instagram feed, I saw a piece from Azza Fahmy's new collection that I deeply loved. I spotted an alluring statement necklace, and I instantly knew it was inspired by the kerdan; a piece of traditional Egyptian jewelry, mainly worn by Egyptian peasants.

And then I got a light bulb moment, so I rushed to get in touch with my favorite fashion illustrator, Shamekh Al-Bluwi, to create something artistic in admiration of Azza Fahmy's new "Falahy" collection. So we dug deeper, and we saw the 12-piece "Falahy" collection, and we knew that it's all about reflecting the Egyptian heritage, translating cultural and historic references to contemporary jewelry.

Shamekh then envisioned beautiful modern-day Egyptian peasants, and sketched them during the busy cotton-picking season. Afterwards, I got these women dressed in spectacular pieces from Azza Fahmy's "Falahy" collection. Yes, it was a magical combination! Now get ready to take a trip down our imagination lane...

Featuring: Taheya necklace, Taheya earrings.

Featuring: Filigree window earrings.

Featuring: 18K gold and silver coiled ring, coin and hand bracelet.



The Azza Fahmy "Falahy" collection is now available online at www.azzafahmy.com and across all Azza Fahmy outlets.



Jewelry: Azza Fahmy

Artwork: Shamekh Al-Bluwi

Photography: Karim Farouk

