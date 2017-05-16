10 Photos That Will Make You Have a Huge Style Crush on Lara Scandar

I must confess...I have a huge style crush on Lara Scandar! Over the time, the young Egyptian star, Lara Scandar has proved that her fashion choices are so unique. That's why I'll share with you some of Lara Scandar's best looks, to know why she's my style crush of the moment.

If you browse through Lara Scandar's Instagram account, you won’t spot any outfits with jeans in there, you’ll find her mostly wearing beautiful dresses or chic ensembles. If you got bored of wearing skinny jeans and want to look more feminine, then Lara should be your style reference! Also, you'll notice that she chooses to wear outfits in colors that are so feminine yet playful, like red, pink and yellow.

Now scroll down to get inspired by Lara Scandar's style, and see how a young lady can dress in an elegant way that suits her age.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @laracscandar