Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style amal clooney street style looks main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

15 Photos of Amal Clooney's Chic Style That Will Inspire You

Although she’s one of the important lawyers in the world, Amal Clooney is not always in her formal wear! Amal Clooney’s style is always so chic. Since she married Hollywood’s heartthrob George Clooney, she’s been spotted out with her hubby in very chic day looks and sexy night outfits too.

If you’re a working lady with a very busy life, and looking for a chic style to inspire you, then Amal Clooney should be your reference. So scroll down, and take a look at these 15 photos of Amal Clooney’s looks that will appeal to you.  

They are under the spotlight for a reason. Get inspired by our Celebrity Style section 

Don't Leave Just Yet!

Nancy Ajram's Chic Looks Will Give Major Fashion Inspiration

Jessica Kahawaty Proves She's Successful Woman with a Fashionable Flair

Dorra Zarrouk: A Tunisian Celebrity Who Masters the Ultimate Feminine



Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style
Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Amal Clooney's Style

Tags: Fashion  Amal alamuddin  Amal clooney  Arab celebrities  Best dressed celebrities  Celebrities  Celebrity fashion  Celebrity looks  Street style  Street style fashion  Cute outfit ideas  Outfit ideas 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑