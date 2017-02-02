February 02, 2017 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
15 Photos of Amal Clooney's Chic Style That Will Inspire You
Although she’s one of the important lawyers in the world, Amal Clooney is not always in her formal wear! Amal Clooney’s style is always so chic. Since she married Hollywood’s heartthrob George Clooney, she’s been spotted out with her hubby in very chic day looks and sexy night outfits too.
If you’re a working lady with a very busy life, and looking for a chic style to inspire you, then Amal Clooney should be your reference. So scroll down, and take a look at these 15 photos of Amal Clooney’s looks that will appeal to you.
Get inspired by our Celebrity Style section
