15 Times Adele Wore Dresses That Perfectly Flattered Her Curves!

Nobody can deny Adele’s amazing talent; when she goes on stage, people literally go under her spell! But Adele’s voice is not the only amazing thing about her, her self confidence and sophisticated style are also a big part of success, and a big reason why people adore her.

Adele is one of the people who represents positive body image in the best way, she’s very outspoken about her beautiful curvy figure and she sure knows how to dress in the most flattering way.

The biggest designers compete to dress Adele, and she nails the look every time! Whether she’s wearing Chloe or Zuhair Murad, Adele never fails to look gorgeous on stage or on the red carpet. So check out these 15 photos of Adele where she wore dresses that totally flattered her gorgeous curves.