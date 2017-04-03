20 Photos to Show You How to Dress Like Victoria Beckham

Do you want to dress like Victoria Beckham? Well, I've been following Victoria Beckham's street style for quite some time now, and I can tell you that her fashion formula is all about posh and minimal looks. In fact, Victoria Beckham's street style is one that you can easily copy, and these 20 photos will show you how to do so. From crisp white shirts paired with tailored pants to monochrome dresses and more, Victoria Beckham is truly the master of chic everyday fashion. Scroll down to see some of Victoria Beckham's best street style looks, and you'll become so obsessed with all her outfit choices.