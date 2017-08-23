After Seeing Carmen Soliman's Style, You'll Want to Copy All Her Looks!

Carmen Soliman is not only a talented young Egyptian singer, she also has a very fresh and chic style, that you need to stop and take a moment to admire. Most of Carmen Soliman's recent looks are styled by Yasmine Eissa, a celebrity stylist and the founder of Vantique Jewelry, and you can tell that she's been doing an amazing job.

What I liked about Carmen Soliman's style, is that it's elegant, yet still suitable for her age. You'll find her wearing gowns, but you'll also spot her in fun outfits that include denim, sequins and Mickey Mouse prints!

So, if you're in your early twenties, and looking for style inspiration, I recommend you take a look at Carmen Soliman's outfits, as she's a perfect fashion reference for you.

Photo Credits: Instagram @carmensolimanofficial