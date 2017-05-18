Cannes 2017: The Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

You know that summer is officially approaching when celebrities from all over the world fly to South of France to attend one of the biggest film festivals in the world, Cannes Film Festival.

Like every year, Cannes 2017 red carpet witnessed so many celebrities, and so many beautiful dresses. So we picked the best dressed celebrities from Cannes 2017 red carpet, and we're sharing them with you.

Although Cannes 2017 just started, however, Bella Hadid, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning and many more celebrities made headlines with their beautiful dresses, that were specially made for Cannes 2017 red carpet.

Scroll down to see their looks, and know which designer dressed which celebrity. P.S. Come back every day, to see new looks from Cannes 2017 while it lasts!