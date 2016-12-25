Dorra Zarrouk: A Tunisian Celebrity Who Masters the Ultimate Feminine Look

Dorra Zarrouk, the Tunisian celebrity, is not just beautiful; she’s also one of the Arab celebrities who knows how to perfectly dress for every occasion and event! Dorra Zarrouk happens to be very stylish, and her Mediterranean figure and Arab looks give her such a mysterious flair. She truly masters the ultimate feminine look, and that's why I'll share with you some of her best outfits to inspire you.

Dorra is not afraid to go for young and upcoming designers, like the beautiful black dress by Kojak she wore to Cairo International Film Festival or the blush dress by Marmar Halim she wore at Dubai International Film Festival. In fact, whether Dorra Zarrouk is wearing a dress by an international designer or a talented young designer, she seems to win the look every time.

Now scroll down to see Dorra Zarrouk in the most beautiful looks she appeared wearing on major red carpet events.