| by The Fustany Team

Golden Globes 2017: Celebrities Dressed by Arab Fashion Designers on the Red Carpet

What a better way to start the 2017 awards season than with the Golden Globes 2017! Every year we get excited to see which Arab fashion designer dresses which celebrity, and this year is no different. Let's see how Arab fashion designers dressed up celebrities on the Golden Globes red carpet 2017!

Raya Abirached

Your favorite Arab TV host, Raya Abirached, is the first we spotted on the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet, looking dashing in a long red dress by the Arab designer Aiisha Ramadan.

Giuliana Rancic

E's famous TV host, Giuliana Rancic, is bringing spring in January on the Golden Globes red carpet 2017. The celebrity went for a floral ball gown, by Lebanese fashion designer Rani Zakhem. 

Lily Collins

Lily Collins is nominated for the Leading Actress Award, and what better way to celebrate this great accomplishment but in a gorgeous Zuhair Murad dress?

Olivia Culpo

The beautiful actress/model appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet 2017 in a ball gown by Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad. 

Tracy Ellis Ross

Looks like Zuhair Murad is dominating the Golden Globes red carpet 2017 and we love it, this is the third dress we love by Zuhair Murad, and we love how Tracy Ellis Ross styled it with stacked diamond rings. 

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel is looking beautiful in Elie Saab on the Golden Globes red carpet 2017. Who's better than Elie Saab to reinvent the ball gown? Modern, sexy and still classy.

Sofia Vergara

And back to Zuhair Murad, as he dressed his fourth celebrity on the Golden Globes red carpet 2017, Sofia Vergara. And, she looks GREAT!

Kristen Wiig

The funny woman appeared in a sophisticated look with a pixie haircut and long beautiful Reem Acra dress. 

Emily Ratajkowski

The sexy model and celebrity wore a revealing dress by Lebanese fashion designer, Reem Acra.

