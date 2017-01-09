Golden Globes 2017: The Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

What’s a red carpet event without a list of best dressed celebrities? And let us tell you, it was very hard to pick the best dressed celebrities at the Golden Globes red carpet 2017, as it was full of many beautiful dresses and many glamorous celebrities. So let’s see if your favorite celebrity made it to our best dressed list for the Golden Globes red carpet 2017 or not!

Olivia Culpo

The sexy actress and model showed up to the Golden Globes red carpet 2017 in a ball gown by Zuhair Murad, and we instantly fell in love with it! The Tuscany-inspired patterns, the hairstyle and even the earrings, all contributed in getting Olivia Culpo on the Golden Globes 2017 best dressed list.

Giuliana Rancic

The E! TV host went for a beautiful and romantic floral dress by Lebanese fashion designer Rani Zakhem, and she definitely nailed the look.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell showed up to the Golden Globes red carpet 2017 in a long body-con sequin black dress, and she looks sexy and classy!

Jessica Biel

With the help of the Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab, Jessica Biel had to be on the Golden Globes 2017 best dressed list. What a beautiful dress!

Emma Stone

Perfect choice, Emma Stone...we totally love the starry Valentino dress you picked to attend the Golden Globes 2017. And yes, you're totally on our Golden Globes 2017 best dressed list.

Brie Larson

The Oscar winner actress, Brie Larson, went for a winning Golden Globes 2017 red carpet look! What made Brie Larson on our best dressed celebrities list? Her hot red long dress by Rodarte!

Blake Lively

Blake Lively is one of the few celebrities who can almost pull off every red carpet look. For the Golden Globes red carpet 2017, Blake Lively chose a sophisticated black dress by Atelier Versace, and she made it to our Golden Globes 2017 best dressed list.