You’ll find the latest in fashion, beauty & lifestyle when liking us on Facebook




Fashion Header image fustany fashion golden globes red carpet 2017 olivia culpo main image

| by The Fustany Team

Golden Globes 2017: The Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

What’s a red carpet event without a list of best dressed celebrities? And let us tell you, it was very hard to pick the best dressed celebrities at the Golden Globes red carpet 2017, as it was full of many beautiful dresses and many glamorous celebrities. So let’s see if your favorite celebrity made it to our best dressed list for the Golden Globes red carpet 2017 or not!

Olivia Culpo

The sexy actress and model showed up to the Golden Globes red carpet 2017 in a ball gown by Zuhair Murad, and we instantly fell in love with it! The Tuscany-inspired patterns, the hairstyle and even the earrings, all contributed in getting Olivia Culpo on the Golden Globes 2017 best dressed list.

Giuliana Rancic

The E! TV host went for a beautiful and romantic floral dress by Lebanese fashion designer Rani Zakhem, and she definitely nailed the look. 

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell showed up to the Golden Globes red carpet 2017 in a long body-con sequin black dress, and she looks sexy and classy!

Jessica Biel

With the help of the Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab, Jessica Biel had to be on the Golden Globes 2017 best dressed list. What a beautiful dress!

Emma Stone

Perfect choice, Emma Stone...we totally love the starry Valentino dress you picked to attend the Golden Globes 2017. And yes, you're totally on our Golden Globes 2017 best dressed list.

Brie Larson

The Oscar winner actress, Brie Larson, went for a winning Golden Globes 2017 red carpet look! What made Brie Larson on our best dressed celebrities list? Her hot red long dress by Rodarte!

Blake Lively

Blake Lively is one of the few celebrities who can almost pull off every red carpet look. For the Golden Globes red carpet 2017, Blake Lively chose a sophisticated black dress by Atelier Versace, and she made it to our Golden Globes 2017 best dressed list.

For more Golden Globes 2017 red carpet coverage, click here.



Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017

Giuliana Rancic in Rani Zakhem

Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017
Giuliana Rancic in Rani Zakhem
Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017

Olivia Culpo in Zuhair Murad

Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017
Olivia Culpo in Zuhair Murad
Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017

Kristen Bell in Jenny Peckham

Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017
Kristen Bell in Jenny Peckham
Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017

Jessica Biel in Elie Saab

Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017
Jessica Biel in Elie Saab
Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017

Brie Larson in Rodarte

Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017
Brie Larson in Rodarte
Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017

Emma Stone in Valentino

Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017
Emma Stone in Valentino
Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed - golden globes fashion 2017

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace

Golden Globes dresses 2017 - dresses 2017 - best dressed celebrities - golden globes fashion 2017
Blake Lively in Atelier Versace

Tags: Golden globes  Golden globes 2017  Celebrities at the 2017 golden globes  Red carpet  Red carpet 2017  Red carpet dresses  Red carpet fashion  Red carpet fashion 2017  Celebrities  Celebrity style  Celebrity looks  Celebrity fashion  Golden globe awards  Awards season 2017  Giuliana rancic  Olivia culpo  Kristen bell  Zuhair murad  Zuhair murad dresses  Zuhair murad fashion  Rani zakhem 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑