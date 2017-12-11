Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style shop the meghan markle markle look main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

How to Dress Like Meghan Markle, without Breaking the Bank!

Since Suits' famous actress, Meghan Markle, got engaged to Prince Harry of Wales, every girl on the planet became obsessed with her. Girls actually look up to her, because besides being an actress and a future duchess, she's also a successful and accomplished woman. So, no wonder many of you would love to copy her Meghan Markle's style.

With a little bit of window shopping and internet research, I was able to find pieces that look close to what Meghan Markle has been wearing lately when seen with her prince charming, Prince Harry.  

 

Items from left to right:

- Coat: DKNY

- Turtleneck sweater: Zara

- Boots: Topshop

- Skirt: Debenhams

                   Items from left to right:

- Dress: Mango

- Coat: Lipsy London

